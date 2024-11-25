Caitlyn Jenner Considering Calif. Gubernatorial Run

Caitlyn Jenner is dropping hints on social media that she's considering another run for California governor.

On Monday, Jenner reposted an X post by podcaster Mario Nawfal suggesting, "2026 CA GOV: CAITLYN vs. KAMALA?!"

"Gavin Newsom is term-limited, leaving the California governor's seat wide open for 2026," Nawfal's post said, citing Politico as the source.

"@Caitlyn_Jenner, a fierce critic of Democratic leadership, is rumored to be gearing up for another run, aiming to bring a fresh, outsider perspective to the state's insane level of challenges.

"Kamala [Harris], reeling from her historic loss in the presidential race, is also reportedly considering a bid—but her track record raises questions...

"Could Jenner capitalize on voter frustration and claim California's top job for Republicans?"

During the early morning, Jenner wrote, "MAKE CA GREAT AGAIN!" while sharing a post saying the former Olympian is "considering running as a Republican Governor for California."

Jenner later wrote, "If I ran and if I won DAY ONE: CA would have a @DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] STATE LEVEL AGENCY! Especially to clean up the homelessness industrial complex!"

The Washington Examiner, citing a person with "inside knowledge of Jenner's potential political aspirations," reported the trans activist is "fielding calls from people who want to see this gubernatorial run happen and that Jenner is taking these calls seriously."

One X user asked Jenner whether, if running against the outgoing vice president, the activist would "clean her [Harris'] clock."

"If I ran, and it was ultimately against Harris, I would destroy her," Jenner wrote.

Jenner ran as a Republican candidate when Governor Newsom faced an unsuccessful recall in 2021.

Earlier Monday, Jenner noted that Newsom is prevented from running due to term limits.

"Should we do it again? Have been getting a lot of calls with a lot of strong opinions. Newscum is out in 2026," Jenner wrote, using President-elect Donald Trump's nickname for the governor.

Harris and Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., are Democrats who have been mentioned as possible 2026 gubernatorial candidates.

Porter ran in this year's primary race for California's U.S. Senate seat but lost to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Republican candidate Steve Garvey.

Other potential GOP gubernatorial candidates include Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and political commentator Steve Hilton, the Examiner said.