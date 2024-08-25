WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: byron donalds | kamala harris | joe biden | presidency | donald trump | obama administration

Rep. Donalds: Harris Can't Distance Herself From Biden

By    |   Sunday, 25 August 2024 08:13 PM EDT

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., believes Vice President Kamala Harris may be unable to win the 2024 election since she cannot feasibly distance herself from President Joe Biden.

Donalds believes former President Donald Trump is the favorite to win, for reasons including Harris' lack of policy discussion, current polling, and her position as vice president under Biden.

"And then, No. 3, Kamala Harris cannot run from Joe Biden. I know she's trying to run as a prosecutor, but her current title is vice president of the United States, and she was riding shotgun with Joe Biden, creating one of the worst economies for working families and middle-class families in the history of our country while leaving our southern border wide open to more than 10 million illegal immigrants. I believe that Donald Trump is well positioned to win this race," Donalds told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

Donalds also argued that the current Biden-Harris administration, and Harris' administration should she win the presidency, would consist of many holdovers from the Obama-Biden administration.

"Now you're looking at Kamala Harris. The rumors are already circulating that she's looking at people to hold over from the current administration now," Donalds said.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., believes Vice President Kamala Harris may be unable to win the 2024 election since she cannot feasibly distance herself from President Joe Biden.
byron donalds, kamala harris, joe biden, presidency, donald trump, obama administration
197
2024-13-25
Sunday, 25 August 2024 08:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved