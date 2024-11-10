Rep. Donalds: Trump Has 'No Enemies List'

President-elect Donald Trump has "no enemies list," Rep. Byron Donalds told Fox News Sunday, adding that he is instead concentrating on creating "success" for everyone in the United States.

The Florida Republican emphasized that "for the American people who have been listening to these lies from the Democratic left: I will tell you, this is not something that Donald Trump has ever spoken to or he's committed to whatsoever."

When asked about Americans who are fearful of the incoming administration after Trump referred to his opponents as "the enemy within," Donald reiterated that "there's no enemies list. I mean, yeah, there are people who've been opposed to him, but he is focused on the American people."

The congressman said that for Trump "job No. 1 is securing our border and beginning the process of deporting illegal immigrants out of our country. Job No. 2 is getting our economy thriving again, becoming energy dominant again. That's his focus. His focus is the American people, not some enemies list that only gets talked about in the Daily Kos or Salon.com or any other place like that."

Donalds also stressed said that Trump is mainly focused on American success, saying "he's focused on making our country great. And what will happen in our country is, success is going to be the measurements that he will use to demonstrate he's back in the White House and back in charge of running this nation. The metric is success. There is no other measure."

Donalds pointed out there was a significant rise in Black and Hispanic voters who supported Trump, with a Fox News Voter Analysis finding he had a six-point gain among Hispanic voters compared to four years ago, and a seven-point boost among Black voters.

Donalds stressed that "what you heard from Black men, and you heard also from Hispanic men, you heard also from, in part, suburban women: They want a country that is safe. They want an economy that is thriving. And Donald Trump is going to deliver on all these promises."