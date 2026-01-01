TPUSA HQ Renamed Buckman Campus After $10M Gift

Turning Point USA's headquarters was renamed the Buckman Campus after a $10 million gift from Nelda and Karl Buckman, the largest in the organization's history.

The Buckmans donated the money in June, before Charlie Kirk died Sept. 10 after a bullet struck him in the neck during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit that has grown into one of the most visible and active youth political groups in the U.S., with thousands of campus chapters and frequent national events and conferences designed to educate and engage young conservatives.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was charged in Kirk's murder.

"What I loved about Charlie was he wasn't afraid to ask," Nelda Buckman told The Daily Wire. "I know that it's well invested, and I know that it's gonna be well used. I just am so excited to have that opportunity.

"We were able to give it in June, so he knew. It's a joy to be able to do it, really and truly."

Kirk knew the Buckmans for years.

"The thing about Charlie that was fascinating to me is I would get text messages, and I would think, 'Oh, how neat, he's got a great intern sending me a Bible verse,'" Nelda Buckman said.

"Then I found out, no, that was Charlie. Sometimes I would send him a verse back or maybe something funny, but I always thought it was very interesting that Charlie was not too busy to reach out to the people he cared about."