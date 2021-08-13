Three Broward County Educators Died of COVID-19 in 24 Hours

Three education professionals in Broward County, Florida, died from complications related to COVID-19 within 24 hours of each other, the president of the local teachers union told CBS Miami on Friday.

Between Monday night and Wednesday morning, two teachers and one teaching assistant in Broward County died due to COVID-19, none of whom were vaccinated, according to Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco.

''Within a 24-hour span, we had an assistant teacher pass away, a teacher at her school pass away, an elementary teacher pass away and another teacher at a high school,'' Fusco said. She later clarified to WFOR that two teachers and one teachers assistant died, while the fourth person was a graduate of Broward County Schools who worked for the county.

''It’s extremely frightening. I hear this every day. Whether in Broward or elsewhere. We’re the 5th largest union in the country,'' she said.

Dr. Rosalind Osgood, who chairs the Broward County School Board, told CBS that ''I have been on the school board for nine years, and for nine years you get to connect with them,'' referring to local educators. ''You love them. They become family."

CBS notes that the deaths occurred at about the same time that the Broward County school board voted to impose a mask mandate in opposition to the ban set by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fusco told CBS that she’d relieved that the board chose to impose a mask mandate despite the governor’s order.

''We got a little bit of relief, keeping mask protocols, hand sanitizer, extra sanitizing,'' she said.