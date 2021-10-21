At Least 9 Other Bodies Found Amid Laundrie, Petito Searches

A silver lining in the extensive searches for now-dead Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito is the discovery of bodies of at least nine other missing persons across the United States, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

The spiking interest in missing persons and the mobilization of resources to find the missing have helped discover bodies of others missing, and the Petito family founded the Gabby Petito Foundation to help find missing persons, particularly those involving potential domestic violence, according to the report.

Laundrie was reported missing Sept. 17, and his remains were identified Thursday after being found this week. Petito had been missing since late August, was reported missing Sept. 11, and her body was found just two days after Laundrie went for a hike and never returned.

One of the nine missing bodies found was a disturbing case quite similar to Laundrie and Petito's, according to the Daily Mail.

Emily Ferlazzo, 22, was reported missing by her parents Monday after her husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, returned to her parents' house in New Hampshire, saying he had not seen her since Saturday.

Like Laundrie and Petito, the Ferlazzos were traveling together, living in a small bus they converted into a home. Joseph Ferlazzo reportedly confessed to shooting her in the head and dismembering her body in the camper.

Petito's case can be credited in some capacity for the finding of three unrelated bodies in three different states Saturday, Oct. 9, according to the Daily Mail.

The Gabby Petito Foundation was founded to help cold cases such as these, and "to address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence situations," the Daily Mail reported.