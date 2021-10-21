×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brian laundrie | gabby petito | manhunt | search | fbi

At Least 9 Other Bodies Found Amid Laundrie, Petito Searches

At Least 9 Other Bodies Found Amid Laundrie, Petito Searches
(Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 21 October 2021 10:16 PM

A silver lining in the extensive searches for now-dead Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito is the discovery of bodies of at least nine other missing persons across the United States, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

The spiking interest in missing persons and the mobilization of resources to find the missing have helped discover bodies of others missing, and the Petito family founded the Gabby Petito Foundation to help find missing persons, particularly those involving potential domestic violence, according to the report.

Laundrie was reported missing Sept. 17, and his remains were identified Thursday after being found this week. Petito had been missing since late August, was reported missing Sept. 11, and her body was found just two days after Laundrie went for a hike and never returned.

One of the nine missing bodies found was a disturbing case quite similar to Laundrie and Petito's, according to the Daily Mail.

Emily Ferlazzo, 22, was reported missing by her parents Monday after her husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, returned to her parents' house in New Hampshire, saying he had not seen her since Saturday.

Like Laundrie and Petito, the Ferlazzos were traveling together, living in a small bus they converted into a home. Joseph Ferlazzo reportedly confessed to shooting her in the head and dismembering her body in the camper.

Petito's case can be credited in some capacity for the finding of three unrelated bodies in three different states Saturday, Oct. 9, according to the Daily Mail.

The Gabby Petito Foundation was founded to help cold cases such as these, and "to address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence situations," the Daily Mail reported.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A silver lining in the extensive searches for now-dead Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito is the discovery of bodies of at least nine other missing persons across the United States, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday. The spiking interest in missing persons and the mobilization...
brian laundrie, gabby petito, manhunt, search, fbi
286
2021-16-21
Thursday, 21 October 2021 10:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved