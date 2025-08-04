WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brazil | jair bolsonaro | house arrest | coup plot

US Condemns House Arrest of Brazil's Bolsonaro

Monday, 04 August 2025 08:53 PM EDT

The State Department on Monday condemned a decision by Brazil's Supreme Court to put former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest ahead of his trial for his role in an alleged coup plot.

"Justice Moraes, now a U.S.-sanctioned human rights abuser, continues to use Brazil's institutions to silence opposition and threaten democracy," the department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs said in a post on X.

"Putting even more restrictions on Jair Bolsonaro's ability to defend himself in public is not a public service. Let Bolsonaro speak!"

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United States on Monday condemned a decision by Brazil's Supreme Court to put former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest ahead of his trial for his role in an alleged coup plot.
brazil, jair bolsonaro, house arrest, coup plot
87
2025-53-04
Monday, 04 August 2025 08:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved