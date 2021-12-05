Sen. Braun: Abortion Decisions Should Be Left To States

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., on Sunday said abortion should be an issue for individual states to decide.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Braun said issues like abortion that “divide our country” demand a practical solution.

“Return it to the states,” he said. “The beauty of our system is that it's federal. It's got all these different ideas. When you try to nationalize, federalize the way the other side is doing on more than just this, I think you're constantly in that area of contention.”

According to Braun, when it comes to issues like abortion, “let the diversity of this country show forth. It eliminates a lot of the contention to where we become the Hatfields and McCoys on many of these issues.”

“Whatever you're trying to do politically, why try to do it at the national level?” he asked. “We generally don't do things well here anyway. On something as contentious as this, it seems like it would make common sense, it would be practical, not political, to send it back to the states and let every state do what they want to do and live with it, and if you don't like it, then go to work within those legislatures.”

Braun also lamented that vaccine mandates are also a heavy-handed government move.

“When you couch it as getting the vaccine or lose your job… you've got the ability to be tested weekly,” he pointed out.

“Everything we've learned about COVID, it is a formidable foe,” he said. “Businesses took it seriously from the get-go, small, medium, and large. They wanted to protect their customers, wanted to keep their employees safe. Again, it comes back to do you want things orchestrated at the federal level, where we don't create results that are sustainable, or do you want to bring this back to a lower level of authority? And that has nothing to do with what you think about the vaccine or the disease and how you fight it.”