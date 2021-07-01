×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: boy

Boy Scouts Reach $850M Settlement With Sex Abuse Victims

Boy Scouts Reach $850M Settlement With Sex Abuse Victims
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 01 July 2021 09:47 PM

The Boy Scouts of America has reached an $850 million settlement with tens of thousands of men with sex abuse claims, a major step toward resolving a flood of litigation that led to bankruptcy for the 111-year-old organization.

In a Thursday filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the Boy Scouts said its proposal has support from representatives for about 60,000 abuse survivors and provides a framework for a global resolution of abuse claims.

Groups representing abuse victims said in a joint statement that the accord, which requires court approval, "achieves consensus" among large numbers of claimants, as well as the Boy Scouts and more than 250 local councils.

Founded in 1910, the Boy Scouts filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in February 2020 after being overwhelmed by sexual abuse claims.

The filing came after several U.S. states, including New York, removed legal hurdles that had barred people from suing over sex abuses they claimed had occurred decades earlier.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Boy Scouts of America has reached an $850 million settlement with tens of thousands of men with sex abuse claims, a major step toward resolving a flood of litigation that led to bankruptcy for the 111-year-old organization.In a Thursday filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy...
boy
161
2021-47-01
Thursday, 01 July 2021 09:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved