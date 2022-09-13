Boston Marathon Offers 'Non-Binary' Option to Applicants for First Time

For the first time in Boston Marathon history, applicants will have the option to select "non-binary" as their gender preference.

In years past, non-binary runners had to choose the men's or women's division for their Boston Marathon entry. But race organizers say that part of the application process was adjusted.

On Monday, the Boston Athletic Association opened the registration process for April's race. However, it did not include any specific qualifying times for non-binary runners because the group didn't have enough data to determine a minimum qualifying threshold.

"The Boston Athletic Association is currently working on expanding opportunities for non-binary athletes at our events, including the upcoming 2023 Boston Marathon," the organizers said in a statement.

"As we prepare for future races, participants can expect non-binary times to be updated accordingly. We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together," the statement added.

There's precedent for the BAA's decision on the application process. Last April, New York City's Brooklyn marathon included a category for non-binary athletes, according to the New York Times.

Known as the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon, 11 former champions competed in April's Boston Marathon, making it "one of the greatest assembled pro fields of all time," said Dave McGillivray, race director.

The 2020 race didn't take place, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first cancelation since the event began in 1897. The 2021 race was held in October.

More than 28,000 runners signed up for the 2022 run on the Patriots' Day holiday. It's the marathon's traditional spot on the calendar, on a day that also honors the start of the Revolutionary War.

In April, the Boston Athletic Association celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first official women's division. Bobbi Gibb, circa 1966, is acknowledged as the first woman to run in the Boston Marathon.