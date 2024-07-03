Boston Globe Latest to Call For Biden to Step Aside

The Boston Globe editorial board on Wednesday joined a growing list of media organizations calling on President Joe Biden to suspend his reelection bid after his disastrous debate performance last week against former President Donald Trump.

"In the days since last week's presidential debate, President Biden's team has said little that adequately explains why his performance was historically bad, beyond that he had a cold," the board wrote. "What we mostly heard instead was the closing of ranks around a beleaguered and wounded candidate.

"Serious questions are now in play about his ability to complete the arduous work of being leader of the free world. Can he negotiate with a hostile Republican Congress, dangerous foreign powers, or even fractious rivals within his own Cabinet? The nation's confidence has been shaken."

Recently, the editorial boards of The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution have called for Biden to suspend his campaign.

Like the Globe, each has painted Trump as a threat to democracy, who if elected in November will be "unrestrained by the checks on power built into the American political system," as the Times' editorial board stated.

"While the party is demoralized, panicked, and angry, there is a ray of hope," the Globe's board wrote. "A bevy of potential candidates – from Vice President Kamala Harris to the governors of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and California, to name only a partial list – are waiting in the wings to take on Trump. All that they need is for Biden to graciously bow out of the race and free his delegates to cast their votes for someone else at the Democratic National Convention.

"For the good of the country, his party, and his legacy, Biden must do this. And soon."

The Globe editorial board wrote if Biden steps aside now, he will give the party enough time for candidates to campaign nationwide by meeting with state party delegates before the national convention begins Aug. 19 in Chicago.

"Sure, it might be chaotic," the Globe's board wrote. "But it would also be damn exciting – and the Democratic Party needs something beyond fear of Trump to energize its troops."

The board wrote the only obstacle is Biden, who reportedly vowed Wednesday to stay in the race. The board called on Democrat honchos such as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, and Reps. Nancy Pelosi of California and James Clyburn of South Carolina to tell the president, "If he leaves the race now, his party will hail him as a hero. If he stays in and loses, it will be a disaster for the country."

"For years during the Trump administration, Democrats lambasted Republican members of Congress who refused to say publicly what they were saying privately: that Trump was unfit to be president," the board wrote. "We understand why Democrats are hesitant to do the same thing now to a respected president from their own party. It is partly because managing the ravages of age is not equivalent to being a dishonest and incompetent president. But it is also because they fear that questions about Biden's fitness as a candidate will ultimately translate into questions about his fitness to serve as president. And that will only strengthen Trump's hand.

"We understand those fears — and therefore their silence. But the time for silence has passed."