Boston City Council Votes to Uphold Sanctuary Status

Thursday, 05 December 2024 08:30 PM EST

Boston's City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to uphold its sanctuary city status ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House, reports the Baltimore Herald.

"Together we'll continue to stand with our immigrant neighbors and build a more inclusive Boston in the face of mass deportation threats," said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

Trump is expected to mobilize agencies across the U.S. government to help him deport record numbers of immigrants, building on efforts in his first term to tap all available resources and pressure so-called "sanctuary" jurisdictions to cooperate, according to six former Trump officials and allies.

Trump backers — including some who could enter his second administration — anticipate the Republican president-elect will call on everyone from the U.S. military to diplomats overseas to turn his campaign promise of mass deportations into a reality. The effort would include cooperation with Republican-led states and use federal funding as leverage against resistant jurisdictions.

