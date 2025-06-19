Border Patrol Finds 'Sophisticated' Smuggling Tunnel in San Diego

A large-scale drug smuggling tunnel that connects Tijuana to San Diego was discovered and disabled by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents this week, the agency reported.

CBP agents who were assigned to the San Diego area first discovered the tunnel while it was under construction. The exit point was set to be in a nearby warehouse in Otay Mesa, about 1,000 feet inside the U.S. border. The tunnel was shown to have an electrical system, ventilation, and a railway track for moving large quantities of narcotics.

"As we continue to strengthen the nation's air, and maritime border security, it's not surprising that foreign terrorist organizations would resort to underground routes," said Jeffrey D. Stalnaker, acting chief patrol agent of the San Diego sector. "Disruption of narcotics smuggling tunnels is critical to protecting American lives. I'm grateful for the exceptional work of the tunnel team agents who placed themselves in danger, as well as the cooperation of our Mexican law enforcement partners."

The tunnel was determined to be 2,918 feet, 42 inches high, 28 inches wide, and nearly 50 feet underground at its deepest point. The entrance was located in a residence in the Nueva Tijuana neighborhood.

CBP will have contractors pour thousands of gallons of concrete into the tunnel to prevent further use. The report noted that since 1993 over 95 tunnels have been found and disabled in the San Diego area.