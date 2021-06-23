×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Border Patrol | Chief

Border Patrol Chief, Who Supported Wall, Is Leaving Job

Border Patrol Chief, Who Supported Wall, Is Leaving Job
United State Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott gives President Donald Trump a tour of a section of the border wall, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in San Luis, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 05:06 PM

The chief of the Border Patrol said Wednesday he was leaving his job after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate.

Rodney Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned.

“I will continue working hard to support you over the next several weeks to ensure a smooth transition,” he wrote.

Scott, a career agent, was appointed chief in January 2020 and enthusiastically embraced then-President Donald Trump's policies, particularly on building a border wall. President Joe Biden has canceled wall construction, one of his predecessor's top priorities.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Scott didn't immediately respond to a text message.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The chief of the Border Patrol said Wednesday he was leaving his job after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate.Rodney Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned."I will continue working hard to support you over...
Border Patrol, Chief
118
2021-06-23
Wednesday, 23 June 2021 05:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved