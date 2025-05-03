Border Patrol Stops Human Smuggling Outfit Using Canadian Crossings

U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested four Mexican nationals living illegally in the U.S. who agents said weekly brought hundreds of illegal aliens into the country using Canadian border points of entry. Many were dropped in areas of northern New York state.

The Department of Justice released information on the case and said all four are being detained following their arrests. Two of the men involved had previously been deported but returned to the U.S.

Agents said on more than one occasion, the accused smugglers "repeatedly engaged in life-threatening conduct, including multiple high-speed getaways from law enforcement."

The specifics of how the four men were tracked down and arrested have not been released. A cooperative federal law enforcement program called Joint Task Force Alpha (JTFA) played a key role in the arrests, according to Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia.

JTFA has focused on top-level human smugglers and has been involved in over 360 arrests, 330 convictions, and 275 "significant jail sentences imposed; and forfeitures of substantial assets."

BP Agent Garcia said human smugglers have been running into a new law enforcement approach over the last few months. "The days of catch-and-release are over, and the reality is clear; if you attempt to enter the United States illegally, if you attempt to smuggle or traffic human beings, you will be apprehended and you will face severe consequences."