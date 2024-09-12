WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: book | ban | florida | lawsuit | settlement | school board

Fla. County Returns Once-Banned Books to Shelves

By    |   Thursday, 12 September 2024 09:58 PM EDT

One county in Florida is returning once-banned books to library shelves, following the settlement of a federal lawsuit, reports Politico.

Thirty-six books are returning to circulation in a central Florida school district this week. Their return is punctuated by a settlement between the Nassau County school officials and a group of parents, students, and the authors of one of the banned books.

Among the books that will again see the light of day are the children's book "And Tango Makes Three," whose authors were part of the lawsuit, Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," and "The Clan of the Cave Bear" by Jean Auel.

"This settlement — a watershed moment in the ongoing battle against book censorship in the United Sates — significantly restores access to important works that were unlawfully removed from the shelves of Nassau County, Florida's public school libraries," asserted Lauren Zimmerman, a lawyer for the firm Selendy Gay PLLC, who is representing those in favor of returning books to their shelves.

District officials claimed some of the books were removed due to sexual content. The lawsuit claims the school board did not publicly vet the removed titles.

The settlement requires local schools to bring back a dozen books for students ages 18 and older or with parental consent including "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" by Jonathan Safran Foer and "The Kite Runner" by Khaled Hosseini.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
One county in Florida is returning once-banned books to library shelves, following the settlement of a federal lawsuit, reports Politico.
book, ban, florida, lawsuit, settlement, school board
226
2024-58-12
Thursday, 12 September 2024 09:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved