×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bolt | recall

GM Recalling 73,000 Bolt EVs at Cost of $1 Billion

GM Recalling 73,000 Bolt EVs at Cost of $1 Billion
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 20 August 2021 05:01 PM

General Motors said on Friday it will recall about 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at a cost of $1 billion to address fire risks and will seek reimbursement from its battery supplier, LG.

The largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers all remaining Bolt vehicles not previously recalled. GM said it will replace defective battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs with new modules. GM said it was pursuing commitments from LG for reimbursement of the recall.

GM said a previous Bolt recall would cost about $800 million. GM also said it has temporarily halted sales of current Bolt electric vehicles.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
General Motors said on Friday it will recall about 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at a cost of $1 billion to address fire risks and will seek reimbursement from its battery supplier, LG.The largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers all remaining Bolt vehicles...
bolt, recall
102
2021-01-20
Friday, 20 August 2021 05:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved