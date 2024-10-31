WATCH TV LIVE

Boeing Dismantles Diversity Department

Thursday, 31 October 2024 06:07 PM EDT

Boeing has dismantled its global diversity, equity and inclusion department, Bloomberg news reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said the staff from Boeing's DEI office would be combined with another human resources team focused on talent and employee experience.

Sara Liang Bowen, who was a vice president in the department, announced earlier in the day on LinkedIn that she had left the company.

"It has been the privilege of my lifetime to lead Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at the Boeing company these past 5+ years. Our team strived every day to support the evolving brilliance and creativity of our workforce," she said in the post.

On Tuesday, Boeing launched a stock offering that could raise up to $24.3 billion as the planemaker looks to strengthen its finances, pressured by a more than six-week strike by factory workers. Earlier this month, the company also said that it planned to cut 17,000 jobs, which represent 10% of its global workforce.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


