Rep. Boebert: Biden Should Name the 5 GOP Senators He Says Agree With Him

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is calling on President Joe Biden to name the five Republican senators, he says agree with his political agenda.

Her remarks came in a Wednesday evening tweet. She wrote: “Biden says he has five Republican Senators that agree with his radical agenda but won't vote on it because they'd be primaried. Name them, Joe, because yes, they need to be primaried.”

Biden, in his press conference on Wednesday had said: “I’ve had five Republican senators talk to me … or sit with me, who’ve told me that they agree with whatever I’m talking about for them to do,” he said.

And he quoted them as saying, “'But, Joe, if I do it, I’m going to get defeated in a primary.’”

Biden was asked during the press conference if he would reveal who the Republicans are.

He replied: “Are you kidding me? I maintain confidentiality.”