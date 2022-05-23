×
Tags: blm | chicago | police

BLM Gave $200K to Chicago Group Whose Leader Referred to Police Officers as Pigs

Patrisse Cullors
Patrisse Cullors at Proximity Greenhouse on Jan. 21, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 23 May 2022 12:27 PM

Black Lives Matter in fiscal year 2021 donated $200,000 to a Chicago advocacy group whose executive director has repeatedly referred to police officers as "pigs," reports Fox News.

Richard Wallace, who heads Equity and Transformation, a group that describes itself as a social nonprofit "by and for post-incarcerated people," has repeatedly called police officers pigs during demonstrations.

On social media, he has offered up comments like, "We have to defund these b*****s" and "f**k the police."

BLM and its founders have been criticized for some of its strategies and tactics, including its decision in October 2020 to purchase a $6 million mansion in Malibu, California, using organization funds. The mansion has a soundstage, six bedrooms, and a swimming pool.

The group also spent $6.3 million on a 10,000 square-foot downtown property in Canada, according to the New York Post.

The report said BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors used charity funds to pay family members' services. More than $37 million was spent by the foundation on real estate, grants, and on private flights, according to tax documents filed with the IRS.

Cullors, who resigned as executive director from the organization in May 2021 amid criticism over her lavish lifestyle, also previously received $120,000 for undisclosed "consulting fees" by BLM.

The Post also said tax records showed that Cullors was BLM's sole voting director and held no board meetings.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 23 May 2022 12:27 PM
