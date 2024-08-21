WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: black women | vote | 2024 election

Poll: Black Women Overwhelmingly Motivated to Vote This Election

Wednesday, 21 August 2024 07:52 PM EDT

Black women overwhelmingly (71%) say this year's election is the most important one of their lifetime and are thus increasingly motivated to vote, according to the just-released Black Women in America national poll, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

The respondents added that their top issues in the elections are saving democracy and preserving freedoms.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

