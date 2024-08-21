Poll: Black Women Overwhelmingly Motivated to Vote This Election

Black women overwhelmingly (71%) say this year's election is the most important one of their lifetime and are thus increasingly motivated to vote, according to the just-released Black Women in America national poll, The Hill reported on Wednesday.
The respondents added that their top issues in the elections are saving democracy and preserving freedoms.
Brian Freeman ✉
Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.
© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.