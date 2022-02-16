Black Lives Matter Kicked Off AmazonSmile as Financial Scrutiny Increases

Amazon on Tuesday booted Black Lives Matter from AmazonSmile, its charity platform, as the the civil rights organization's 2020 windfall is being increasingly scrutinized by numerous states.

Amazon itself had donated $10 million to BLM and other social justice groups during the 2020 nationwide protests after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

An Amazon representative told the Washington Examiner that ''charitable organizations must meet the requirements outlined in our participation agreement to be eligible for AmazonSmile.

''Among other eligibility requirements, organizations are required to be in good standing in their state of incorporation and in the states and territories where they are authorized to do business. Organizations that don't meet the requirements listed in the agreement may have its eligibility suspended or revoked. Charities can request to be reinstated once they are back in good standing.''

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who resigned from the organization in May, said last week that the unaccounted-for millions of dollars that BLM received in 2020 came from ''white corporation guilt,'' stating that ''people have to know we didn't go out and solicit the money. This is money that came from white guilt, white corporation guilt, and they just poured money in.''

BLM voluntarily closed its online fundraising earlier this month, after Washington state and California issued legal threats for the group's failure to report what it did with the funds it received in the second half of 2020, the Examiner reported.

BLM said at the time that it had engaged ''compliance counsel'' to get back in good standing with these states and others, including Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina and Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Black Lives Matter is still out of compliance with these states.