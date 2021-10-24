Florida Mom Gave Birth to 3 Daughters on Same Day Three Years Apart

A Florida woman has given birth to three daughters on the same day three years apart — a three-peat described as “extremely rare.”

Kristin Lammert told Today Parents she correctly predicted her second daughter, Giuliana, would arrive on first daughter’s Sophia Aug. 25 birthday because it was so close to her due date.

But when three years after that, third daughter Mia also came into the world Aug. 25, “We were just in disbelief,” the 32-year-old Oviedo, Fla. mom told Today.

“The closer we got to Aug. 25 and the more that we joked about it at home, the more I wanted it to happen. ... Actually, Sophia said that she was going to get a sister again for her sixth birthday. She was wanting that to happen and I thought, ‘Well, it could.’”

The odds were off the chart.

“The Guinness Book of World Records holder is a family that have five siblings born on the same day and they listed that as being about one in a 17 billion chance,” Dr. Christine Greves, an OB-GYN at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies, told the news outlet.

This year, the Lammerts planned Giuliana and Sophia’s birthday party the weekend before Aug. 25.

Afterward, Lammert woke up and noticed her ankles were extremely swollen and she had a headache. Her doctors had been closely monitoring her because she had COVID-19 when she was 10 weeks pregnant and they knew pregnant people who contract COVID-19 were at higher risk of complications.

It also meant that Mia might arrive before her September due date.

Lammert’s doctors decided to deliver Mia based on Lammert’s symptoms of preeclampsia. The baby was successfully delivered Aug. 25.

“Mia’s just enamored by Sophia and Giuliana’s voices and she smiles at them,” Lammert told the news outlet. “It’s really precious to see the three of them interacting together.”

Still, sometimes mom and dad can’t believe that they have three daughters born on the same day.

“It’s very unique. Honestly, I don’t understand it myself,” Lammert said. “Sometimes I go and stare at their birth certificates. I’m like, ‘They actually all have the same birthday.’”