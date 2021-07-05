Cosby Denounces Howard, Media for Censoring Phylicia Rashad

After his "work wife" Phylicia Rashad was forced to apologize for supporting his release, Bill Cosby, star of ''The Cosby Show,'' lashed out at censorship in the media and Howard University, her current employer.

"Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech [Ms. Rashad], which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus," read a statement from Cosby, delivered to NPR by his spokesman Andrew Wyatt on Monday.

Cosby was released from prison last week after a judge vacated his three- to- 10-year sentence for sexual assault on the grounds his rights to due process were violated.

Rashad, the dean of fine arts at Howard University, had originally celebrated her former co-star's release, before pressure forced her to delete her tweets, apologize in a new tweet, and issue a statement on behalf of her allegiance to the Howard community in supporting victims of sexual assault.

"This mainstream media has become the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol," Cosby's statement continued, referencing Democrats' attacks on former President Donald Trump in a second, post-White House impeachment attempt that failed in the Senate. "Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United States of America on this Independence Day."

The statement concluded with an all-caps declaration reading:

"WE THE PEOPLE STAND IN SUPPORT OF MS. PHYLICIA RASHAD"

Rashad played Clair Huxtable, wife of Cosby's character, Heathcliff Huxtable, on the hit 1980s sitcom.

"FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" the now-deleted tweet from Rashad read.

After Howard alumni complained, the university issued a statement that Rashad's "initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault."

There were reports the university had threatened to fire Rashad, but she might have saved her job by issuing an apologetic statement to students, faculty, staff, alumni and parents.

"This week, I tweeted a statement that caused so much hurt in so many people — both broadly and inside the Howard community. I offer my most sincere apology. I have since removed that upsetting tweet. I am sorry. I intend to earn your trust and your forgiveness.

"My remarks were in no way directed toward survivors of sexual assault. I vehemently oppose sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence.

"The most important role I have ever played in my life is that of mother to my children, who have taught me to live a life that nourishes, protects, and encourages others. Though they are adults now, I still feel the primal instinct to protect them. This is the same feeling that hold for Howard University and each of her students.

"As a dean in this revered and beloved institution, I am committed to this."