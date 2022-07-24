Bill Maher Mocks 'Woke World' in Which James Bond Is 'P**sified'

Bill Maher blasted "the woke world we live in," mocking the fact even James Bond movies are now "p**sified."

Maher, who remains a moderate Democrat, has continued to excoriate woke politics in his comedy, lamenting even Bond has now gone woke, spinning a yarn about a long, lost time.

"This was back in the day when James Bond was allowed to, like, f*ck hot chicks," Maher told Hannah Stocking on last week's "Club Random Podcast," adding woke movie makers have really "p*ssified him.

"On this one – it's so pathetic – he literally takes his girlfriend and her daughter on his mission to save the world. He practically stops off at Target to buy tampons on the way to the underground lair."

Bond was referencing the 1999 Bond film "The World Is Not Enough," comparing Stocking to the attractive Dr. Christmas Jones played by Denise Richards, but lamenting the 2021 "No Time to Die" was made in a woke world.

"It's because that's what this is, the woke world we live in," Maher told Stocking. "But back in that day, Dr. Christmas and Denise Richards was hotter than the sun, still is."