WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bill clinton | donald trump | economy | kamala harris

Bill Clinton: 'Economy Was Better' Under Trump

By    |   Thursday, 31 October 2024 02:13 PM EDT

Former President Bill Clinton, during a campaign stop for Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris, made reference to the economy being better during Donald Trump's presidency.

"I don't think it's right to say that people have to vote for Donald Trump because the economy was better then," Clinton said in a speech Wednesday in Muskegon Heights, Michigan.

Clinton said the economy was already "roaring" when Trump got elected in 2016, thanks to the policies from former President Barack Obama's second term.

Clinton overall touted Harris' economic plan and told her supporters they should vote for her.

"He's the best credit-claimer I've ever seen," Clinton said of Trump. "'The sun rose this morning, I did that. But it rained yesterday. If I had been president it never would have rained.' You've got to give it to the guy, he's really good at this."

Clinton also called the inflation under the Biden-Harris administration "debilitating" but said it was "unavoidable."

"COVID busted all the supply chains," he said.

It's the second time this month that Clinton, while stumping for Harris, has made a talking point for the other side. Earlier this month, Clinton said the illegal immigrant who stands accused of murdering nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia wasn't "properly vetted."

"Well, if they'd all been properly vetted that probably wouldn't have happened," Clinton said.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Bill Clinton, during a campaign stop for Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris, made reference to the economy being better during Donald Trump's presidency.
bill clinton, donald trump, economy, kamala harris
221
2024-13-31
Thursday, 31 October 2024 02:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved