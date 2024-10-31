Bill Clinton: 'Economy Was Better' Under Trump

Former President Bill Clinton, during a campaign stop for Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris, made reference to the economy being better during Donald Trump's presidency.

"I don't think it's right to say that people have to vote for Donald Trump because the economy was better then," Clinton said in a speech Wednesday in Muskegon Heights, Michigan.

Clinton said the economy was already "roaring" when Trump got elected in 2016, thanks to the policies from former President Barack Obama's second term.

Clinton overall touted Harris' economic plan and told her supporters they should vote for her.

"He's the best credit-claimer I've ever seen," Clinton said of Trump. "'The sun rose this morning, I did that. But it rained yesterday. If I had been president it never would have rained.' You've got to give it to the guy, he's really good at this."

Clinton also called the inflation under the Biden-Harris administration "debilitating" but said it was "unavoidable."

"COVID busted all the supply chains," he said.

It's the second time this month that Clinton, while stumping for Harris, has made a talking point for the other side. Earlier this month, Clinton said the illegal immigrant who stands accused of murdering nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia wasn't "properly vetted."

"Well, if they'd all been properly vetted that probably wouldn't have happened," Clinton said.