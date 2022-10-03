EWTN/RealClear Poll: Majority of Catholics Don't Want Biden or Trump to Run

A new joint poll from EWTN News and RealClear Opinion reveals nearly 6 in 10 Catholic voters maintain that President Joe Biden, the nation's second Catholic president, should not seek a second term in 2024.

The Catholic voters also expressed similar opposition to former President Donald Trump running for office two years from now.

For this survey, which chronicled the responses of 1,581 Catholic voters over a four-day span (Sept. 12-15), only 22.2% said they favored President Biden — already this nation's oldest president — from pursuing the White House again in 2024.

That figure was nearly tripled by the 58.4% of respondents who prefer Biden retire at the end of his term in January 2025.

Also, nearly 52% of Catholic voters said they either disapproved or strongly disapproved of the president's job performance after 20-plus months in office, with 47% of that subset casting a "strongly disapprove" vote.

On the flip side, 32% of respondents approved of President Biden's work to date, and 14% "strongly approved" of his time in the White House.

Also, just 2% of voters didn't have a substantive opinion on Biden, either way.

Regarding Trump, the EWTN/RealClear findings report that 63.3% of Catholic respondents don't want the 45th president to seek reelection in 2024 — despite being the consensus favorite to secure the Republican Party's 2024 nomination.

Conversely, 26.7% of Catholic respondents support Trump's presumptive presidential bid.

Among the other survey highlights: