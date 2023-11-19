×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | thanksgiving | veterans

Bidens to Join Military Families at 'Friendsgiving' Meal in Norfolk

Bidens to Join Military Families at 'Friendsgiving' Meal in Norfolk
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, after spending the weekend in Delaware. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sunday, 19 November 2023 08:52 AM EST

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will join military personnel and their families on Sunday for an early Thanksgiving meal dubbed "Friendsgiving."

The event will take place at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia.

Biden's participation in the gathering for friends known as "Friendsgiving" kicks off the holiday week. He will conduct the traditional pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkey on Monday, and then leave on Tuesday for the Atlantic island of Nantucket to spend the Thursday holiday there with his family.

He celebrates his 81st birthday on Monday.

While in Norfolk, the Bidens will kick off an advance screening with service members and their families of “Wonka,” a new musical fantasy film focusing on a young Willy Wonka.

Then, they will participate in a Friendsgiving dinner with service members and military families associated with the Dwight D. Eisenhower and the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carriers. Both vessels are deployed in the eastern Mediterranean in response to tensions from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Norfolk event is part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative, co-hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO) and Robert Irvine Foundation.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will join military personnel and their families on Sunday for an early Thanksgiving meal dubbed "Friendsgiving." The event will take place at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia.Biden's participation in the gathering for...
biden, thanksgiving, veterans
186
2023-52-19
Sunday, 19 November 2023 08:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved