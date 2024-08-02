Biden Tells Media 'You're Stuck With Me'

President Joe Biden told reporters they were "stuck" with him for "at least another 100 — or 90 days or so."

The 81-year-old Biden, who announced July 21 he would end his reelection campaign, was a little off, though. When he spoke late Thursday night, 171 days remained before Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2025, and 95 days remained before the Nov. 5 election.

While welcoming home hostages released in the prisoner swap between the United States and Russia, Biden approached reporters.

"You're stuck with me as president for a while, kid. There's no way out. OK?" Biden said with his arms slightly opened as he moved toward the media, the New York Post reported.

He then stumbled over his words, mistakenly giving them the wrong timeframe with how much time they had left in his term.

"You got me for at least another 100 — or 90 days or so," Biden said.

Biden spoke as a plane carrying Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland shortly before midnight.

He said seeking the prisoner swap had nothing to do with his one-term legacy.

"I still get it done if I were seeking a second term," he said.

Biden was joined at Joint Base Andrews by Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee.

Although his dealings with the media have been limited, Biden was more than happy to talk about the prisoner swap.

"It feels wonderful," Biden told reporters, The New York Times reported. "I was absolutely convinced we would get it done. I meant what I said: Alliances make a difference.

"Everybody thinks I talk about the notion of relationships and foreign policy with other countries. It matters if other leaders trust you, you trust them and you get things done."