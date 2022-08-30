Biden's School-Loan Forgiveness Plan Divides Economists

President Joe Biden's controversial student-debt forgiveness plan has divided economists. The plan includes forgiving up to $10,000 in loans for individuals earning $125,000 or less and an additional $10,000 for borrowers from low-income backgrounds who received Pell Grants in college, The New York Times reported.

Biden administration officials state the plan is "paid for" — because the federal deficit is set to shrink by at least $1.7 trillion this year compared with last year. White House economists, like Jared Bernstein of the Council of Economic Advisers, argue that the plan will not add to inflation.

Biden announced that after a nearly three-year "pause" in federal student loan payments for the pandemic, they will restart in January, The Times reported.

Harvard's Jason Furman warned that forgiving student debt will add to inflation. By reducing or eliminating future loan payments, consumers will have more money to spend. While borrowers won't be getting checks from the government, they will be relieved of the financial burden of monthly payments.

Furman argues that Biden's plan will also have the effect of encouraging universities and colleges to increase tuition rates and burdening future students with heavier loans. He also worries about people who did not take out student loans ultimately paying for the plan, The Atlantic reported.

Conservative economists say the plan would cause higher inflation and burden taxpayers with hundreds of billions of dollars in new debt. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) asserts that the debt relief executive action will cost $400 billion to $600 billion, CNBC reported. Economists at the left-leaning Roosevelt Institute disagree with the CRFB's assessment, arguing that any inflationary effect would be small and offset by the resumption of student loan payments on Jan.1, 2023, CNBC reported. Some liberal economists say debt forgiveness will be a lifeline for graduates who have been harmed by the soaring costs of higher education.