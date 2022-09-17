Biden Warns Putin on Using Nukes: 'Don't. Don't. Don't.'

President Joe Biden has a warning for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he is pushed into a corner by Ukraine and considers the use of tactical nuclear weapons or chemical weapons on the battlefield against Ukraine: "Don't. Don't. Don't."

"You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II," Biden told CBS News' Scott Pelley in an interview airing on "60 Minutes" Sunday night.

However, he wouldn't outline what the consequences would be if Putin crossed that line.

"You think I would tell you if I knew exactly what it would be? Of course, I'm not going to tell you. It'll be consequential," Biden told Pelley. "They'll become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been. And depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur."

The CIA hasn't seen concrete evidence that Russia is planning to use weapons of mass destruction, CIA Deputy Director David Cohen said during a panel discussion with other senior officials at the intelligence community's Intelligence and National Security Summit at National Harbor in Maryland Friday, reported The Associated Press.

But still, Cohen added, "I don't think we should underestimate Putin's adherence to his original agenda, which was to control Ukraine. I don't think we've seen any reason to believe he has moved off that."

The United States must also not underestimate Putin's "risk appetite," as the Russian leader and his officials, in the early days of the war, alluded to Russia's nuclear arsenal and warned NATO about becoming involved in the conflict, said Cohen.

"That being said, we have not seen concrete evidence of planning for the use of WMD,'' Cohen said.

Other security and intelligence officials said Russia would be more likely to retaliate against the United States by interfering with its political systems.

Pentagon intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, commented that Ukraine's wins are forcing Putin to have to revise what his objectives for the war are, as it's clear that he's "not going to be able to do what he initially intended to do."

"He's coming to a decision point," Berrier said. "What that decision will be we don't know. But that will largely drive how long this conflict lasts."

Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine, warning that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country's infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.