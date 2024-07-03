CNN Report: Biden Privately Admits Campaign in Crisis

President Joe Biden has acknowledges that the next several days may be critical for his reelection bid, amid recent setbacks and plans for a decisive campaign push, CNN reported.

Biden has privately recognized the critical nature of the coming days for his reelection campaign, expressing to an ally that he understands the situation's urgency.

A close confidant confirmed to CNN: "He sees the moment. He's clear-eyed."

Plummeting poll numbers, a drying-up of fundraising, and his ultimate performance in interviews all plague Biden. The pressures have been mounting since last week, when a shaky performance in his first debate with rival Donald Trump revved up concerns about his advanced ago (81) and spurred claims of a steep cognitive decline.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Biden admitted his campaign's survival hinges on his performance in a handful of upcoming public events, though Biden and his spokespeople have so far insisted he remains in the presidential race for the long haul.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates rebutted any claims that Biden was considering ending his campaign at this stage: "It is false to suggest there is any openness to ending the campaign."

The aftermath of Biden's lackluster debate performance has sparked significant concern among Democrats nationwide, with some officials even suggesting he step down for the good of the party.

Despite these worries, the White House and Biden's campaign have denied reports of his potential withdrawal, talking with Democrat governors, lawmakers and donors to reassure them of Biden's ability to carry on his candidacy.

During a private conversation on Tuesday, Biden expressed regret over his debate performance, attributing it to an overambitious travel schedule and personal fatigue. "I have done way too much foreign policy," the confidant reported Biden saying, additionally blaming his extensive trips to France and Italy for his subpar debate showing.

"I have overdone it. I did too much travel. I did too much back and forth. I did too much time change. I had a cold. That was a mistake," according to CNN.

At a fundraiser in Virginia, Biden made light of his debate performance, joking about nearly falling asleep on stage due to his grueling travel schedule. This attempt at humor, however, did not land well with all attendees.

Faced with one of the most challenging stretches of his presidency, Biden's campaign is reeling but also working in overdrive to hold onto support in the face of the growing clamor for his withdrawal.

Among the voices urging him to exit are two major newspapers, the Times and the Boston Globe. Both have run editorials urging Biden to let another Dem replace him in the battle against Trump.

According to CNN, in a bid to rally his team, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris recently participated in a campaign-wide call and delivered a motivational speech, described as more of a "pep talk" in which Biden and Harris detailed the election's stakes.

Biden emphasized resilience in a familiar refrain from last week, stating, "Let's go win this." He reaffirmed his commitment to the race, vowing to defeat Donald Trump once again. Harris echoed his sentiments, dismissing calls to replace Biden and pledging to fight alongside him.

"We will not back down. We will follow our president's lead," according to the source. "We will fight, and we will win," Harris said.

The White House chief of staff, Jeff Zients, also held a brief all-staff call to boost morale, urging staff to focus on their tasks despite the swirling questions about Biden's candidacy.

"This team can do anything, and don't forget to have each other's backs," Zients said, emphasizing execution and unity.