×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | muslims | killings | albuquerque

Biden Denounces Killings of 4 Muslims in Albuquerque

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden (Getty)

Sunday, 07 August 2022 04:08 PM EDT

President Joe Biden on Sunday deplored the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico, which police say may be linked.

"I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque," the president said on Twitter.

"While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims' families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America."

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico's largest city, said Saturday they are investigating the murders of three Muslim men that they now suspect are related to a fourth homicide from last year.

The Albuquerque police department said in a statement they had discovered the latest victim overnight Friday.

His body was discovered near a Lutheran Family Services office that provides assistance to refugees, TV station KOB4 reported.

Police did not identify the man but said he was in his mid-20s, Muslim and "a native from South Asia."

"Investigators believe Friday's murder may be connected to three recent murders of Muslim men also from South Asia," the statement said.

Two of the previous victims were Muslim Pakistani men, a 27-year-old whose body was found on Aug. 1 and a 41-year-old who was found on July 26.

Detectives are now investigating whether these murders are connected to the death of a Muslim man from Afghanistan who was killed on Nov. 7, 2021, outside of the business he ran with his brother in Albuquerque, the statement said.

The police urged anyone with information to call a tip line and said the FBI was assisting with the investigation.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed outrage at the killings, calling them "wholly intolerable," and said she was sending additional state police officers to Albuquerque to aid in the investigation.

"We will continue to do everything we can to support to the Muslim community of Albuquerque and greater New Mexico," she said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest U.S. Muslim civil rights group, has offered a $10,000 reward to whoever provides information leading to the killer or killers' arrest.

Tensions have risen sharply in the city's Muslim community.

"Now, people are beginning to panic," Tahir Gauba, the director of public affairs with the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told the Albuquerque Journal.

© AFP 2022


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden on Sunday deplored the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico, which police say may be linked.
biden, muslims, killings, albuquerque
379
2022-08-07
Sunday, 07 August 2022 04:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved