Biden-Harris Fail to Deport 74 Percent of Criminal Aliens

By    |   Tuesday, 01 October 2024 06:17 PM EDT

A new report from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, compiled by the Daily Mail, indicates that the Biden-Harris administration failed to deport 74% of criminal illegal migrants from the United States.

"Under President Joe Biden, and his hand-picked 'border czar,' Vice  President Kamala Harris, we don't just have a crisis at our borders — we  have one in the interior, as well," Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., told the Mail.

Green added that under former GOP nominee Donald Trump, border crossings were down, and immigration enforcement was up. During the Trump administration, the aggregate number of deportations at the border was 32%. Under Biden and Harris, that figure is 3.5%.

"Biden and Harris have completely flipped that record on its head," Green continued. "On their watch, encounters have hit historic, sustained highs, while removals have dropped through the floor."

The ICE report states that there were more border encounters in 2023 alone than during the entire Trump administration.

Green surmised that "Biden and Harris have utterly abandoned their oath to enforce the laws of this country — assuming they ever took that oath seriously to begin with. Meanwhile, innocent Americans continue to be  victimized daily by this administration's dereliction of duty. Enough is enough."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


