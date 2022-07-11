×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | guns | heckler | parkland

Father of School Shooting Victim Heckles Biden at Gun Speech

Father of School Shooting Victim Heckles Biden at Gun Speech
Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland mass shooting, interrupts President Joe Biden as he delivers remarks at an event to celebrate the Safer Communities Act on the South Lawn of the White House Monday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 11 July 2022 01:45 PM EDT

The father of a 17-year-old boy killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, mass shooting heckled President Joe Biden during a speech meant to showcase a new law aimed at reducing gun violence in the nation.

"Sit down! You'll hear what I have to say, Biden shouted at Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son Joaquin was killed in the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School. "Let me finish my remarks.'

It was unclear exactly what Oliver said, but he had criticized the event earlier Monday in his Twitter feed:

The word CELEBRATION has no space in a society that saw 19 kids massacred just a month ago. "Most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years." Not me, not Joaquin. @ChangeTheRef

Oliver was quickly escorted off the grounds.

At the event, Biden and others onstage commented that the Safer Communities Act should be just the first step toward a full ban of assault weapons. 

"Now is the time to galvanize this movement because that's our duty to the people of this nation," Biden said. "We're living in a country awash in weapons of war."

The law, passed after recent gun rampages in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, incrementally toughens requirements for young people buying guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous.

Biden hosted hundreds of guests on the South Lawn, including a bipartisan group of lawmakers who crafted and supported the legislation, state and local officials — including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering — and the families of victims of both mass shootings and everyday gun violence.

"Because of your work, your advocacy, your courage, lives will be saved today and tomorrow because of this," Biden said.

"We will not save every life from the epidemic of gun violence," he added, "But if this law had been in place years ago, even this last year, lives would have been saved."

"We can't just stand by," Biden said. "With rights come responsibilities. If you own a weapon, you have a responsibility to secure it and keep it under lock and key."

Biden on Saturday invited Americans to share with him via text — a new White House communications strategy — their stories of how they've been affected by gun violence, tweeting that "I'm hosting a celebration of the passage of the Safer Communities Act." He told some of their stories on Monday — of people traumatized by shootings and kids left orphaned.

The president signed the bipartisan gun bill into law on June 25, calling it "historic."

Most of the new law's $13 billion in spending would be used for bolstering mental health programs and for schools, which have been targeted by shooters in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland. The law was the product of weeks of closed-door negotiations by a bipartisan group of senators who emerged with a compromise.

It does not include far tougher restrictions that Democrats and Biden have long championed, such as a ban on assault-type weapons and background checks for all gun transactions. Prospects are slim for any further congressional action this year.

This article contains reporting from The Associated Press.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The father of a 17-year-old boy killed in the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting in 2018 heckled President Joe Biden during a speech meant to showcase a new law aimed at reducing gun violence in the nation.
biden, guns, heckler, parkland
536
2022-45-11
Monday, 11 July 2022 01:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved