Judge Strikes Down Biden Gender Transition Insurance Rules

A Biden administration policy that would have required religious employers and health care providers to fund or perform transgender medical procedures and counseling was struck down Monday by a federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump, according to Fox News.

"No government agency ought to be in the business of evaluating the sincerity of another’s religious beliefs," wrote Judge Daniel Traynor of the U.S. District Court of North Dakota.

"[Health and Human Services] Guidance encourages a parent to file a complaint if a medical provider refuses to gender transition their child, of any age, including an infant," the judge noted in his decision.

"The thought that a newborn child could be surgically altered to change gender is the result of the Biden HHS Notification and HHS Guidance that brands a medical professional’s refusal to do so as discrimination. Indeed, the HHS Guidance specifically invites the public to file complaints for acting in a manner the Alliance says is consistent with their sincerely held religious beliefs.

"Beyond the religious implications, the Biden HHS Notification and resulting HHS Guidance frustrate the proper care of gender dysphoria, where even among adults who experience the condition, a diagnosis occurs following the considered involvement of medical professionals," the judge added.

"By branding the consideration as ‘discrimination,’ the HHS prohibits the medical profession from evaluating what is best for the patient in what is certainly a complex mental health question."

The lawsuit, brought forth by the Christian Employers Alliance (CEA), maintained that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) misinterpreted and improperly enforced the definition of sex discrimination included in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to force employers to provide gender transition medical coverage and procedures against their religious beliefs.