Biden's Green Energy Program Divides Voters Along Party Lines: Survey

The Biden administration's sweeping green energy policies include halting the Keystone pipeline, stopping drilling for oil and gas on federal lands, ending fossil fuel subsidies, and replacing them with incentives to start producing green energy.

President Joe Biden has ordered the amount of energy produced from offshore wind turbines to be doubled by 2030. Biden also announced the release of the first round of funding for a nationwide electric vehicle (EV) charging network, financing the construction of stations in 35 states, CNBC reported.

Biden has been very bullish on EVs. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included $7.5 billion for a national EV charging network, and the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act both included provisions fostering development of the industry in the United States, CNBC reported.

According to a new national survey, a plurality of voters (40%) disagree with the Biden administration's energy policies and think that increasing production of domestic oil and gas is the common-sense energy solution.

But there is a key difference of opinion along partisan political lines, according to the national survey by Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group.

In the poll, 69.5% of Republicans say increasing domestic oil and gas production is the best solution to provide energy independence, and only 5.6% of the Republicans surveyed said there should instead be focus on renewables like solar and wind.

Among Democrats, 51.1% say focusing on new energy investments on renewables like solar and wind is the best solution to provide energy independence, and 9.6 % say there should instead be focus on increasing domestic oil and gas production.

None of the Republicans surveyed said they believe that eliminating gas-powered cars and moving to electric vehicles is the best solution to provide America with reliable, long-term energy independence.

And among independent voters, only 1.7% think eliminating gas-powered cars and moving to electric vehicles is the best solution to provide America with reliable, long-term energy independence.

In addition, 10.6% of voters said they believe building additional nuclear power plants is the best solution, and 25.5% of voters cited focusing new energy investments on renewables like solar and wind is the best solution.

“Continued pushes by Joe Biden and others in his administration to phase out — and in many cases even ban — gasoline-powered cars are absurd and completely detached from the practical reality in which most Americans live,” said Mark Meckler, President of the Convention of States.

The survey was conducted Sept. 17-20 of over 1,000 likely 2022 election voters. No margin of error was given.