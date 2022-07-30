×
Tags: biden | covid

White House: Biden Again Tests Positive for COVID-19

biden wearing a mask sitting at the oval office desk
President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

Saturday, 30 July 2022 02:44 PM EDT

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter that Biden “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.”

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden will reenter isolation for least five days. The agency says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period has not been reported.

Biden tested positive for the disease nine days ago.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


