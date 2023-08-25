Opposition Expressed to Removing Arlington Confederate Memorial

The Biden administration has initiated the process for removal and relocation of the Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.

The process included a virtual meeting on Wednesday during which the Army sought input regarding alternatives that will avoid, minimize, or mitigate adverse effects of the monument's removal, according to Arlington's official website.

The National Pulse reported that Americans voiced their opposition to the decision to remove the memorial during the public comment session.

Veterans with both Union and Confederate heritage were among those who argued for preserving the memorial. They cited the structure's artistic value and symbolic representation of reconciliation.

Some people expressed concern that removing the memorial would lead to division rather than unity.

The National Pulse said opposition to the statue's removal also centers on the fact that it serves as a grave marker for some service members buried at Arlington.

Moses Ezekiel, a Jewish-American Confederate veteran and Virginia Military Institute cadet, is buried at the base of the memorial, according to the cemetery's website.

Some opponents of the removal have said the decision is antisemitic.

Supporters of the removal said there should be no memorials honoring those who fought against the U.S.

The congressional Naming Commission, created in the wake of the protests over the death of George Floyd in 2020, recommended the renaming of bases, posts, ships, streets, and other agency assets affiliated with the Confederacy.

In early January, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante directed all agency organizations to begin full implementation of the Naming Commission's recommendations.

The Confederate Memorial is currently located in Section 16 of Arlington National Cemetery.

Arlington's official website says, "the statue and all bronze elements will be relocated, while the granite base and foundation will remain in place to avoid disturbing surrounding graves. The remains of those buried near the Confederate Memorial will not be relocated during the deconstruction process."

A notice of intent was published Aug. 4 in the Federal Register initiating a 30-day public scoping period, during which the Army will solicit comments on the proposed removal.

As part of the removal process, the Army intends to prepare an environmental impact statement under the National Environmental Policy Act and to conduct the Section 106 public consultation process under the National Historic Preservation Act to address potential associated environmental effects.