Eric Trump to Newsmax: Biden Has Flushed World Down the Toilet

President Joe Biden has flushed the world down the toilet in less than nine months, including his withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, which led to a swift Taliban takeover and a destabilization of the Middle East, Eric Trump said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Schmitt Tonight."

“Twenty years, 6,300 Americans who lost their lives over there, $2 trillion that was spent over there, and this administration loses a country in seven days and, by the way, embarrasses us around the world. The Sun, the biggest newspaper in the UK, is calling Biden a clown. It’s horribly depressing, especially for a family like us who fought every single day to get this country back on track. … It’s hard to believe how much devastation has been done in a seven-day period.”

The Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital Sunday after the government collapsed and the embattled president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners, signaling the end of a costly two-decade U.S. campaign to remake the country.

The group seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over one week despite billions of dollars spent by the U.S. and NATO over nearly 20 years to build up Afghan security forces.

The fall of Kabul marks the final chapter of America’s longest war, which began after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. A U.S.-led invasion dislodged the Taliban and beat them back, but America lost focus on the conflict in the chaos of the Iraq war.

The takeover emboldens Iran and will likely destabilize the Middle East, “which is incredibly scary, especially when you are talking about Pakistan, which is a nuclear power,” says Eric Trump.

The fact that the Taliban is active on social media giant Twitter while President Donald Trump also “really shows you the hatred of the far left,” says Eric Trump.

“The Taliban spokesperson is on Twitter, and they say they will allow him to be on Twitter so long as he doesn’t break any of the rules governing Twitter. Yet the 45th president of the United States who was elected by overwhelming numbers … literally can’t speak.

“The spokesperson for the Taliban, an organization that takes down the World Trade Center, an organization that hates women, minorities, go through the list of what they stand for, they have total free speech but the 45th president of the United States who was voted for by half of the country can’t send a tweet. … It’s disgusting. It’s wrong,” he added.

The damage the Democrats are doing to themselves right now, “people get it,” he said.

“They might have not been into a non-PC tweet; they might have not liked his unvarnished honesty. … The guy was incredibly effective, and he kept this country safe and you would have never had woke nonsense like what we’re dealing with this week.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here