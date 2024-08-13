US Poised to Send Saudi Arabia $750M in Bombs

The United States will send Saudi Arabia bombs worth more than $750 million in the coming months, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, four days after announcing the end of a three-year ban on the sale of offensive weapons to the oil-rich nation.

Saudi Arabia will receive 3,000 small diameter bombs and 7,500 Paveway IV bombs as part of the purchase, according to the Journal.

The State Department announced Friday that it had reversed its suspension of bombs to Saudi Arabia, restrictions that were imposed by President Joe Biden in 2021 over the nation's war against Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

The change in policy stems from the Biden administration's quest for Riyadh's help in reaching a cease-fire between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza as well as the nation's "openness to long-term normalization with Israel," according to the Journal. Further, Biden's stance against Saudi Arabia softened since his visit there in 2022, according to the Journal.

"The Saudis have met their end of the deal, and we are prepared to meet ours," a senior Biden administration official said Friday.

The administration briefed Congress on the decision last week, Reuters reported Friday.

The delivery of bombs is expected to start in several months, according to the Journal.