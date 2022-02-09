White House's Psaki: Pipes Never Part of 'Safe Smoking Kits'

The Biden administration denied media reports saying the federal government was sending out "safe smoking kits" that included crack pipes.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday that a Health and Human Services spokesman said the kits, part of a $30 million grant program aimed at reducing diseases and cutting drug use, will provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and "any illicit substance."

But on Wednesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and the Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta issued a statement in which they said, "no federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki blamed the alleged fake news on "inaccurate" media reporting.

"They were never part of the kit, it was inaccurate reporting, and we wanted to put out information to make that clear," Psaki said during Wednesday's press briefing, before later adding: "We don't support federal funding indirect or direct for pipes."

The grant program, which closed applications Monday and will begin in May, is funded by Biden's American Rescue plan, which was passed on a party-line vote. It lasts three years and will give out $400,000.

The program will provide funds to nonprofits and local governments to help make drug use safer for addicts.

"A safe smoking kit may contain alcohol swabs, lip balm, other materials to promote hygiene and reduce the transmission of disease s like HIV and hepatitis," Psaki said.

"I would note that what we're really talking about here is steps that we're taking as a federal government to address the opioid epidemic, which is killing tens of thousands, if not more, Americans every single, day, week, month of the year."

Becerra and Gupta said the "goal of harm reduction is to save lives."

"The Administration is focused on a comprehensive strategy to stop the spread of drugs and curb addiction," Becerra and Gupta said in their joint statement, "including prioritizing the use of proven harm reduction strategies like providing naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and clean syringes, as well as taking decisive actions to go after violent criminals who are trafficking illicit drugs like fentanyl across our borders and into our communities.

"We will continue working to address the addiction and overdose epidemic and ensure that our resources are used in the smartest and most efficient manner."