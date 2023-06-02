×
Tags: bible | utah | ban | schools | complaint | violence | passages

King James Bible Banned From Some Utah Schools

By    |   Friday, 02 June 2023 09:06 AM EDT

The King James Bible is being removed from elementary and middle school libraries in Davis County, Utah, after a complaint that it contained passages describing sex and violence.

High schools in the county will still be able to keep the scriptures on their library shelves.

A three-person committee, appointed by the county school district to determine if the Bible is appropriate for students to see, found it contained vulgarity or violence, The Salt Lake City Tribune reported.

ABC4 noted that Davis County School District Communications Director Christopher Williams said that while the committee did not find that the book contained "sensitive material"as defined in Utah law, some vulgarity and violence was found to be inappropriate for younger readers.

The complaint against the Bible was filed by an unknown person in March, according to the television station. It came after a statewide law passed in 2022 permitted challenges to books found in school libraries.

ABC4 noted that as of March, the law had been used 81 times. And Davis County has removed 33 books for material deemed inappropriate for younger readers, including sex, vulgarity, and violence.

Meanwhile, Williams said an individual has already filed an appeal of the decision in an attempt to make the Bible available to all age levels in schools in the county.

Schools are currently in recess in Davis and classes will not resume until Aug. 17, ABC 4 said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
