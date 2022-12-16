Netanyahu: Peace With Saudis Would 'End Arab-Israeli Conflict'

Benjamin Netanyahu told the Washington Examiner that a peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia would "end the Arab-Israeli conflict."

Last week, it was reported that Israel's former U.N. ambassador, now a member of the incoming coalition, said that the new government will expand the Abraham Accords and sign a peace treaty with Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu, who's about to become Israeli prime minister for the sixth time, told the Examiner that such a peace deal would "effectively end the Arab-Israeli conflict."

"And I believe we can get peace with other countries as well if we do that," said Netanyahu, who added that a formal peace with the Saudis would "expand the circle of peace beyond our wildest dreams."

Netanyahu, 73, recently published his autobiography — "Bibi: My Story" — but told the Examiner that a peace deal with Saudi Arabia would be quite an update to his story.

"It's up to the Saudis," Netanyahu told the Examiner.

Netanyahu wants to build on the Abraham Accords, a series of peace and normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan that was driven by the Trump administration.

"The breakthroughs with the UAE and Bahrain were seen as tacit recognition by the Saudis since their opposition would have scuttled the agreements. Riyadh's status as the anchor of the Sunni Gulf bloc and as a leading petrostate make it a powerful counterweight to Iran, which is seeking nuclear capability and sponsors hostile proxy governments on Israel's borders," the Examiner reported.

Cooperation between Israel and the Gulf states increased after the Obama administration elevated Iran's standing in the region.

A peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia likely would put an end to the Arab world's nonrecognition of Israel.

The U.S.-Saudi relationship has become a hot topic, especially after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allegedly ordered the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

However, Iran's recent bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters has again put the theocracy's brutality on display.