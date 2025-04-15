WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bessent | south korea | trade talks

Bessent Invites South Korea Finance Minister for Trade Talks

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 10:32 PM EDT

South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will hold a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent next week to discuss trade issues during a visit to the United States at the suggestion of Bessent, Seoul's ministry said on Wednesday.

Choi was expected to attend a meeting of G20 finance ministers on the sidelines of the spring International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington.

Bessent has said the U.S. was in talks with a handful of countries including South Korea and Japan on tariffs announced by President Donald Trump and that there was a "first mover advantage" especially for allies that could have "an agreement in principle" soon.

South Korea, under acting President Han Duck-soo, has engaged actively with senior Trump administration officials with the goal of lowering the 25% reciprocal tariff Trump has announced for the country, which he has since paused along with other high tariffs slapped on a string of countries.

Choi said on Tuesday that it was a priority for South Korea to minimize any adverse impact on businesses from the trade-reliant country and that talks would initially focus on delaying the implementation of the duties in talks with Washington.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this week that there were more than 15 proposals that the U.S. administration is reviewing and that some deals could be happening soon.

The U.S. Treasury Department suggested that Choi discuss trade-related issues with Bessent on the sidelines of a G20 meeting, South Korea's finance ministry said in a statement. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will hold a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent next week to discuss trade issues during a visit to the United States at the suggestion of Bessent, Seoul's ministry said on Wednesday. Choi was expected to attend a ...
bessent, south korea, trade talks
252
2025-32-15
Tuesday, 15 April 2025 10:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved