U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday the United States will never default on its debt as the Senate considers a sweeping tax and spending bill passed by the House of Representatives that includes a provision to raise the debt ceiling.

"The United States of America is never going to default. That is never going to happen," Bessent said in an interview with CBS "Face the Nation." Bessent has urged Congress to raise the federal government's debt limit by mid-July to avoid a default that would upend global markets.