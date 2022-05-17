Sen. Bernie Sanders: Super PAC Money Not Welcome in Democratic Primaries

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says he is against the use of super PAC money supporting candidates in Democratic primaries and is urging the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to ban the practice, The Hill reported.

Sanders wrote to DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, complaining that party leaders have failed to live up to their own values by refusing to condemn "the many millions of dollars in dark money being spent by super PACs that are now attempting to buy Democratic primaries."

"The goal of this billionaire-funded effort is to crush the candidacies of a number of progressive women of color who are running for Congress," he wrote.

"I am writing to you today to demand that the Democratic National Committee make it clear that super PAC money is not welcome in Democratic primaries," Sanders wrote. "I believe the Party should make a public statement about our values and simultaneously consider actions that punish candidates who refuse to adhere to this principle."

"Let Democratic candidates compete with each other based on their ideas and grassroots support, not on the kind of billionaire super PAC money they can attract. Let us try to create a Democratic Party which is truly democratic."

While Democrats have condemned Republican Party-aligned super PACs, Sanders said the DNC had so far ignored the same behavior within its own ranks, The Hill reported.

"A super PAC is a super PAC, whether it is funded by Republican billionaires or Democratic billionaires. There is no question but that the continuation of super PAC money in Democratic primaries will demoralize the Democratic base and alienate potential Democratic voters from the political process."

According to opensecrets.org, super PACs "may raise unlimited sums of money from corporations, unions, associations, and individuals, then spend unlimited sums to overtly advocate for or against political candidates.

"Unlike traditional PACs, super PACs are prohibited from donating money directly to political candidates, and their spending must not be coordinated with that of the candidates they benefit. Super PACs are required to report their donors to the Federal Election Commission on a monthly or semiannual basis — the super PAC's choice — in off-years, and monthly in the year of an election."

Sanders publicly attacked American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the United Democracy Project, and another pro-Israel super PAC, the Democratic Majority for Israel, The Hill noted.

In Pennsylvania's new Pittsburgh-based 12th District, the United Democracy Project, a super PAC aligned with AIPAC, has spent more than $2 million to oppose state Rep. Summer Lee, who has the backing of Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., The Hill reported.

The United Democracy Project is also spending heavily in the Democratic primary in Texas' 28th District, where progressive Jessica Cisneros is seeking to unseat moderate Rep. Henry Cuellar, according to The Hill.

But Sanders has been accused of talking out of both sides of his mouth. When he was running for president in 2020, the Associated Press wrote: "Bernie Sanders says he doesn't want a super PAC. Instead, he has Our Revolution, a nonprofit political organization he founded that functions much the same as one."