Ben & Jerry's Opposes Plan to Sell Its Ice Cream in the West Bank

Ben & Jerry's says it opposes its parent company's plan to continue selling ice cream in the West Bank.

The parent company, Unilever, had announced on Wednesday a new business agreement to make money throughout Israel and the West Bank, forcing Ben & Jerry's to serve ice cream despite its call to protest Israel settlements in the West Bank, paying homage to the progressive boycott divestment sanctions (BDS) movement.

Ben & Jerry's announced its opposition to Unilever's decision to sell the ice cream maker's brand in Israel to an Israeli company, according to Ynet News. The Israeli company, American Quality Products, has vowed to continue the sale of the products in Israel and the West Bank.

In Wednesday tweets, Ben & Jerry's slammed the decision.

"We are aware of the Unilever announcement," it said. "While our parent company has taken this decision, we do not agree with it.

“Unilever's arrangement means Ben & Jerry's in Israel will be owned and operated by AQP. Our company will no longer profit from Ben & Jerry's in Israel.

"We continue to believe it is inconsistent with Ben & Jerry's values for our ice cream to be sold in the occupied Palestinian territory."