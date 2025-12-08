House Panel Asks Person Who Found RNC Pipe Bomb to Testify

House Republicans investigating remaining questions involving the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol are seeking testimony from the person who allegedly discovered a pipe bomb found near the Republican National Committee's headquarters in Washington, D.C., that day.

A House select subcommittee on Monday sent a letter to Karlin Younger, who reportedly found the pipe bomb while walking to her apartment building's laundry facility.

Younger, a Madison, Wisconsin, native, reportedly alerted a nearby security guard who called law enforcement.

Once police arrived, Younger and her neighbors were evacuated from their homes and were told they could return only after officers cleared the area.

"According to public reports, you were working as a government employee at the Department of Commerce on January 6, 2021, when you discovered a pipe bomb near the RNC," wrote Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., chair of the Select Subcommittee to Investigate the Remaining Questions Surrounding January 6, 2021.

"In the days following your discovery and, presumably, in the absence of any inquiry on this matter by the [FBI], then led by Director Christopher Wray, you proactively submitted an online tip identifying yourself as the person that discovered the RNC pipe bomb and offered information relating to the incident.

"Given your discovery and subsequent interactions with the FBI, you are uniquely situated to provide information regarding the circumstances surrounding the FBI's response to, and investigation of, the RNC pipe bomb."

Loudermilk requested that Younger appear for a transcribed interview no later than Dec. 22.

Brian Cole Jr., 30, of Virginia reportedly has confessed to planting pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the RNC and the Democratic National Committee on Jan. 5, 2021.

He is facing federal explosives-related charges, including transporting explosive devices across state lines and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosives.

Younger's tip and interview with the FBI were turned over to Congress earlier this year by FBI Director Kash Patel.

The documents reportedly showed she told the FBI she was certain the bomb appeared in the alleyway near her apartment during a 40-minute period just after noon on Jan. 6.

Her account conflicts with the FBI's timeline, which showed that the bomb was planted the night before.

Despite alerting law enforcement to the device, the FBI did not interview Younger until five days after the incident.

Younger's public LinkedIn account lists her as the director of customer solutions at Pendulum, an artificial intelligence company.

Newsmax reached out to Younger for comment.