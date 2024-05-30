Stormy Daniels' Husband: Big Weight Off Her Shoulders

Barrett Blade, the fourth husband of porn actor Stormy Daniels, said Thursday that former President Donald Trump's conviction in New York is "a big weight off her shoulders" and that she feels "vindicated."

Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes when a New York jury found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover a $130,000 payment made by disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen to Daniels before the 2016 election regarding an alleged affair between Daniels and Trump in 2006. Trump has vehemently denied having an affair with Daniels and any wrongdoing in the case.

"This wasn't her seeking justice for herself," Blade, who married Daniels in 2022, told CNN, according to The Hill. "She was standing up for herself early on and saying what was right, but this whole hush money trial has really … it's not her story.

"I mean, it's nice that the jury saw the facts and made the decision, and of course, we support that either way; if they saw it differently, we would have supported either way. But I think it does help with the fact that she feels, you know, a little vindicated that, you know, she was telling the truth."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, gave somewhat risqué testimony during the trial about the alleged affair, leaving many scratching their heads about what her testimony had to do with the crimes Trump was charged, other than to possibly embarrass the former president.

"She's still pretty stoic," Blade said. "I think she's really … it's a big weight off her shoulders at this point. But … and like I said, it brings another weight upon her shoulders of what happens next? What is the next wave of … lack of a better word … crap that's going to happen? So, I guess we take it day by day."